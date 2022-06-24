Ram Charan As Desi Iron Man? Fan Tweet Demanding 'RRR' Actor To Play Robert Downey Jr's Marvel Character Goes Viral

After a phenomenal run at the box office, SS Rajamouli’s period drama ‘RRR’ continues to soar in the digital world post its arrival on Netflix. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has become an international blockbuster with several renowned Hollywood personalities praising Rajamouli’s cinematic brilliance. But what has grabbed our attention is a fan tweet praising Ram Charan that continues to gain momentum on social media.

Taking to the microblogging platform, the fans wrote, “Missing Ram Charan + Reading Iron Man Comics. Now I want RC to play Tony Stark,” followed by another tweet that read: “See. LOOK. The way RC plays the complexity of Raju, the grief, the sacrifice, the way he makes you empathise with his utilitarian “greater good” ideal, the way he is larger than life, charismatic, brilliant, and is prettier than the rest of the universe put together?!??”

See. LOOK. The way RC plays the complexity of Raju, the grief, the sacrifice, the way he makes you empathise with his utilitarian “greater good” ideal, the way he is larger than life, charismatic, brilliant, and is prettier than the rest of the universe put together?!?? — Rin (@GrinchReality) June 23, 2022

The tweet demanding Ram Charan to play Marvel’s Iron Man/Tony Stark (essayed by Robert Downey Jr.) instantly grabbed desi-MCU fans attention. And within no time, the fan-tweet was flooded with exciting tweets featuring different versions of Ram Charan as Iron Man. Check them out here:

It would be cool If @AlwaysRamCharan play’s Iron man ! pic.twitter.com/z3c4QVb8V1 — Suryakanta Behera (@iHappy000) June 23, 2022

Ramcharan as Super Hero for you ❤ pic.twitter.com/Jt1oZKynJN — JusLikeVikki (@JuslikeVikki) June 23, 2022

Check out our version of desi-Iron Man Ft. Ram Charan:

On the other hand, Ram Charan is reported to make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. He is likely to show off his dancing skills with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood in the Farhad Samji directorial, currently scheduled to release in theatres on December 30, 2022.

Cover Image: Twitter

