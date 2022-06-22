Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer 'RRR' Beats 'Top Gun: Maverick' & 'The Batman' To Emerge As The Best Movie Of 2022

After the phenomenal international success of the ‘Baahubali’ movies, SS Rajamouli is witnessing history repeat itself as ‘RRR’ continues to garner international acclaim. The period action-drama which is now available on Netflix has been praised by Hollywood writer Jackson Lanzing, Marvel star Patton Oswalt, and many other renowned names from the entertainment industry. But what has left everyone surprised is the fact that the SS Rajamouli directorial starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has emerged as the best movies of 2022, according to USA Today.

While the report described ‘RRR’ as the ‘Bollywood baby’ of Marvel and ‘Fast and Furious’ in its description, the period drama eventually beat Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’, Tom Cruise’s much-talked-about ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and other Hollywood movies to grab the top spot. Check out the entire list here.

That’s not all as an Israeli newspaper Haaretz also shared a positive review about the movie while praising Jr NTR’s performance. And resharing the review, the official Twitter handle of ‘RRR’ reshared the review and wrote, “Just found this review of RRR from @Israel’s longest running newspaper @Haaretz, founded over a 100 years ago.”

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, ‘RRR’ also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles. And after breaking several box office records in the domestic circuit, ‘RRR’ continues to excel post its digital release. Meanwhile, a few days back, the SS Rajamouli movie ended up trending on social media post it’s re-release in the US as the western audience were actually convinced that ‘RRR’ was gay love story. Check out their reactions here.

Cover Image: Twitter

