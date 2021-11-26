Jurgen Klopp has warned the Premier League that Ralf Rangnick will improve Manchester United and said his appointment is “not good news” for rival clubs.

Rangnick, who is the current sporting director at Lokomotiv Moscow, is set to join Manchester United as manager on an interim basis before moving into a consultancy role with the club next season, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Klopp is a big admirer of Rangnick, who has been dubbed “the godfather of gegenpressing”, and the Liverpool manager has based much of his own coaching philosophy on his fellow German’s ideas.

“Unfortunately another good manager is coming to England, and to Man United,” Klopp told a news conference. “United will be organised on the pitch. That’s obviously not good news for other teams.”

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ralf Rangnick to Manchester United is ‘not good news’ for Liverpool and rivals, Jurgen Klopp warns