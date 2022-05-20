Ralf Rangnick reveals biggest regret from time as Manchester United manager

Ralf Rangnick said the biggest disappointment of his time in charge of Manchester United is their failure to forge a team spirit after admitting their mentality has not been good enough.

The interim manager will bow out after Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace, when Erik ten Hag will take over, and feels the turning point in his reign was their Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

It came in a run of six defeats in 11 games and Rangnick is frustrated United have not shown more fight as their season has become an anti-climax.

“Since the Atletico game we didn’t find our shape our form again,” he said. “This has to do with confidence, also mentality and team spirit. For me, the biggest disappointment is we didn’t develop a certain team spirit. This is the biggest issue. After we dropped out against Atletico, we have lost confidence and energy.”

United could finish sixth, which would send them into the Europa League, but risk being overhauled by West Ham and condemned to the Europa Conference League.

And Rangnick urged them to use Eintracht Frankfurt as role models after the German club won the Europa League to earn a place in next season’s Champions League.

“I think the players want to get things right,” he said. “I am also positive they would rather play in the Europa League rather than the Europa Conference League. I think it is a big difference if a club like Manchester United plays in the Europa League than Europa Conference League. You could see a club like Frankfurt, who finished in lower half of Bundesliga, won the Europa League and qualified for Champions League and this should also be an incentive.”

United will be without several injured players on Sunday while Luke Shaw, who has just become a father for a second time, and Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones are doubts.

