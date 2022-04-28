Ralf Rangnick considering Austria manager’s role after Manchester United spell

Ralf Rangnick is giving serious consideration to an offer to manage the Austrian national team, with a potential announcement coming as early as Friday.

The new role is not expected to affect his two-year consultancy position with Manchester United once his spell as interim manager has come to an end.

Rangnick has four games remaining as United manager, starting with the visit of Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday night, having failed to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

The 63-year-old was appointed as the interim successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November in the hope of salvaging United’s campaign.

Erik ten Hag will take permanent charge at Old Trafford at the end of the season after his appointment was announced last week.

Rangnick said on Thursday that he would take up his consultancy role next season and continue to work with United.

“Yes I will [be here],” he confirmed. “I’m looking forward to working in that advisory role and obviously helping Erik as much as he wants it himself.

“So far we haven’t been able to speak with each other and we have had no contact. He has his focus on Ajax, I have my focus on Manchester United here.

“Obviously I’m more than willing and prepared to help both Erik and whomever in the club in order to change everything for the better.”

