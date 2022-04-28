Ralf Rangnick confirms he will stay at Man United in consultancy role amid Austria speculation

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he will stay at Manchester United beyond this season in a consultancy role amid speculation he will take over as manager of the Austrian national team.

The interim United boss could be confirmed as Austria manager as early as Friday, but reiterated he still has a future at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Rangnick, speaking after Cristiano Ronaldo earned a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, also revealed he will meet Erik Ten Hag in the future.

“Let’s speak tonight about Manchester United and our game and the rest of the season, this is the issue, I can confirm I’ll definitely continue at end of the season in my consultancy role,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.

“I didn’t say I’d be a big part, but we definitely agreed about the content and the time of my consultancy role.

“So far we haven’t spoken, Erik [Ten Hag] and myself, it’ll probably happen in the future, I’m more than happy to help to change things for the future. It would leave space for another job, yes, that’s what we agreed last year.”

Rangnick still has a two-year consultancy position at the club, with three games remaining as United manager, having failed to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

The 63-year-old was appointed as the interim successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November in the hope of salvaging United’s campaign.

Erik ten Hag will take permanent charge at Old Trafford at the end of the season after his appointment was announced last week.

Rangnick said on Thursday that he would take up his consultancy role next season and continue to work with United.

“Yes I will [be here],” he confirmed. “I’m looking forward to working in that advisory role and obviously helping Erik as much as he wants it himself.

“So far we haven’t been able to speak with each other and we have had no contact. He has his focus on Ajax, I have my focus on Manchester United here.

“Obviously I’m more than willing and prepared to help both Erik and whomever in the club in order to change everything for the better.”

