Ralf Rangnick appointed as Austria head coach alongside Manchester United consultancy role

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the new head coach of the Austrian national team.

The German took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of November 2021, charged with overseeing first-team matters until the end of the current campaign, at which time he would move into a consultancy role rather than an employee of the club.

The 63-year-old confirmed he will still retain that position alongside his new management post in a statement on Friday.

“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.”

Rangnick’s more immediate attention, however, will be with Austria and their attempts to qualify for the 2024 European Championship, after they failed to reach the Qatar World Cup finals later this year.

Rangnick has signed a two-year contract initially, with the agreement he has forged allowing him to continue his external work with United.

The Red Devils appointed Erik ten Hag as their own new boss on a three-year deal earlier in April, with the current Ajax manager taking over at the end of 2021/22. Rangnick confirmed recently that he has not yet spoken with the Dutchman, but the pair will potentially be involved in discussing future transfer targets together.

The draw for the Euro 2024 qualifying groups will be made in October. Austria’s national team squad includes the likes of Real Madrid defender David Alaba, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Bayern Munich attacker Marcel Sabitzer.

Gerhard Milletich, President of the Austrian Football Association [OFB], said: “We are very pleased that in Ralf Rangnick we have been able to recruit an outstanding expert in international football as team manager. We are all convinced that he is the ideal man and that his vision will advance the national team and the OFB.”

