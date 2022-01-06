Rajkummar Rao To Play Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla In Tushar Hiranandani's Next

Known for portraying versatile characters on the silver screen, Rajkummar Rao is all set to step into visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his next. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani’s Chalk N Cheese Films. The makers of the upcoming movie announced the project on Thursday afternoon on social media by sharing a photo of Srikanth Bolla with Rajkummar and Hiranandani, along with the producers. Check out the post here:

Rajkummar, who is teaming up with Hiranandani for the biopic on Srikanth Bolla seems pretty excited about the project. Talking about the upcoming biopic, he told India Today, “Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration. It’s indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona, who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix. I am really looking forward to playing Srikanth. I’m happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project.”

While Hiranandani hopes to touch the audience’s heart with Srikanth’s story, his vision to showcase this captivating story has impressed Bhushan Kumar. “Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams – Srikanth Bolla’s journey is truly inspirational,” Kumar added. “The personality of this character is such that only an actor of Rajkummar Rao’s caliber can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board.”

Tentatively titled ‘Srikanth Bolla’, the biopic is expected to go on floors in July. Meanwhile, Rajkummar, who is currently filming for his upcoming socio-political drama ‘Bheed’ with Bhumi Pednekar will soon be seen in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s ‘Badhaai Do’. Apart from these projects, the maverick actor also has ‘Hit: The First Case’ and Netflix’s ‘Monica, O My Darling’ in his kitty.

Cover Image: Instagram

