Rajinikanth: Bollywood star admitted to hospital in Chennai

Indian star Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Thursday (28 October).

According to The Quint, family members said the actor was taken to the Kauvery hospital for a routine check-up.

Local media reports claim that approximately 30 police personnel have been deployed outside Rajinikanth’s hospital to prevent paparazzi from intruding.

As per Times of India, two male inspectors and four women constables have be seen checking visitors’ credentials to let them in to the hospital.

Rajinikanth is widely regarded as one of the most popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. His popularity has been attributed to his uniquely styled dialogues in films, as well as his political statements and charity work.

“It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up,” Rajinikanth’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed told the Press Trust of India in a statement.

Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister Ma Subramanian also visited the actor on Friday (29 October). He said: “We have got in touch with the hospital, he (Rajinikanth) is doing well.”

According to NDTV, a statement issued by Kauvery hospital revealed that “Rajinikanth had been admitted after a spell of giddiness and that he was advised a surgical procedure on the carotid artery that was successfully completed.”

The actor will be discharged in a few days, the statement added.

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award in New Delhi. It is the highest film honour in India.

His latest film, Annathe is set to release on 4 November.

