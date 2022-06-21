Rail union boss slams Tory MP for ‘talking nonsense’ in live TV clash over train strike

The head of the RMT union accused a Tory MP for “talking nonsense” about the rail network amid the train strikes happening this week.

Mick Lynch, secretary-general of National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) clashed with Stoke-on-Trent MP Jonathan Gullis on BBC Politics Live after the latter accused the rail network of being afraid of adopting modern technology.

It comes as half of Britain’s rail lines were closed on Tuesday as members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite stage action over pay, jobs and conditions.

Mr Gullis suggested the payrise the trade union is asking for “will add more cost to the rail network, making it more unaffordable for working class people.”

Mick Lynch, secretary-general of National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) clashed with Stoke-on-Trent MP Jonathan Gullis on BBC Politics Live (BBC Politics Live)

The Tory MP added: “He should be apologising to the doctors and nurses who can’t get to hospital, the patients who can’t get their operation, kids who will miss out on their education today, but also those armed forces veterans who risked their lives for our freedoms, who won’t be able to celebrate Armed Forces Day on Saturday.”

The RMT boss responded: “Well I think Jonathan should apologise for talking nonsense, none of that is true.

“We have got automated technology on trains. That is all rubbish.”

Mr Lynch added: “That is just stuff that is written in Conservative central office for backbench MPs to spout.”

The union says it is protesting government cuts, working conditions and unsatisfactory pay rises against rising inflation.

Speaking about the last attempt negotiation between the union and the government that took place on Monday, Mr Lynch said: “The pay package that they’ve proposed is way short of the cost of living in this country. It’s a paltry amount, the offer they’ve made is two per cent.

“We’re running a campaign to get a square deal for our people. Working people are being ripped off.”

Follow the latest on rail strikes here.

