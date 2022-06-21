Rail strikes: Shapps says government will implement ‘minimal service levels’ in future

Grant Shapps has suggested the government will aim to implement “minimum service levels” to avoid train strike disruption in future.

The transport secretary has called for “additional protections” for the travelling public, also including transferrable workers who can be switched to different roles if other workers walk out.

“Minumum service levels – which are something we included in our manifesto – that would mean on a day like today a certain level of service would still have to be run,” Mr Shapps said.

