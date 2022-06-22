Rail strikes: RMT confirm walkout will go ahead on Thursday

Thursday’s nationwide train strike will go ahead, RMT’s senior assistant general secretary, Eddie Dempsey, has confirmed.

“It’s pretty clear the government have scuppered these talks, so the strikes remain on and they will commence at one minute past midnight tonight,” Mr Dempsey said.

He also accused the government of leaking a four per cent pay rise offer to the press, without proposing it to the unions.

Major travel disruption is expected across the UK on Thursday, similar to that of Tuesday.

