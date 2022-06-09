Rail strikes: Lisa Nandy says Labour supports rail workers

Lisa Nandy has said that the Labour party supports the rail strike scheduled for three days in June.

The shadow levelling up secretary said that while the party was on the side of the public on one hand, and wanted to avoid the strikes, they were also on the side of striking workers.

“They’re dealing with the same pressures that everyone else is – the cost of food, the cost of soaring inflation rates, taxes going up, and they’re really struggling to make ends meet,” Nandy told Good Morning Britain.

Source Link Rail strikes: Lisa Nandy says Labour supports rail workers