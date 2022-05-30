Rail strikes could last ‘very, very long time’, union boss warns

A union boss has said a looming rail strike could last for a “very, very long time” as travellers brace for disruption.

Mick Lynch from the RMT, which represents rail workers, said he “can’t see a way” out of the strikes at the moment unless there is a “breakthrough”.

His union members voted overwhelmingly to strike in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions last week.

Fears have been raised staff walkouts could lead to much of the rail network being closed, affecting petrol and diesel supplies and the delivery of goods to shops.

The industrial action is being considered from mid-June.

Mick Lynch of the RMT said his union would not accept detrimental pay and conditions (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Speaking about strikes on Sunday, Mr Lynch said: “They could go on for a very, very long time.

“There is no sign at the moment that anybody is backing down on their side of the table.”

He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “Our members are prepared to take effective strike action in pursuit of the settlement of this dispute.

“I have got no idea how long that will take and I can’t determine from here what the outcomes and side effects of that will be.”

Union leaders will decide next week when to call the strikes, which will be across Network Rail and more than a dozen train operating companies.

They will have to give two weeks’ notice for any industrial action.

RMT said the results of the vote last week showed the “biggest endorsement for industrial action by railway workers since privatisation”.

Mr Lynch said it was a call for a “decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies”.

The government and rail firms have called the move for industrial action “hugely disappointing and premature” and warned it could threaten the rail industry’s Covid recovery.

