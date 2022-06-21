Rail strikes: Birmingham New Street station deserted during rush hour

An empty station concourse, locked doors and limited services at Birmingham New Street on Tuesday (21 June) marked the start of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) industrial action this week.

There will be three days of strikes on 21, 23, and 25 June after last-ditch talks to avoid the action failed.

“Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

