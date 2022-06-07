Rail strikes across UK announced for end of June

Rail strikes have been announced for three dates in June after workers voted in favour of industrial action.

RMT union members at Network Rail will stage 24-hour walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has confirmed.

More follows…

