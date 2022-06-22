Rail strike will go ahead on Thursday as RMT accuses Grant Shapps of ‘wrecking’ negotiations

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said Thursday’s rail strike will go ahead after accusing Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, of “wrecking” negotiations.

Rail services are being severely disrupted this week by around 40,000 members of the RMT on Network Rail and 13 train operators conducting walkouts in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Commenting on Wednesday’s talks, Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary, said: “Grant Shapps has wrecked these negotiations by not allowing Network Rail to withdraw their letter threatening redundancy for 2,900 of our members.

“Until the government unshackle Network Rail and the train operating companies, it is not going to be possible for a negotiated settlement to be agreed.”

Confirming Thursday’s walkout will go ahead as planned, Mr Lynch added: “We will continue with our industrial campaign until we get a negotiated settlement that delivers job security and a pay rise for our members that deals with the escalating cost of living crisis.”

Just 60 per cent of trains are running on Wednesday, and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal ahead of the next round of action.

The third and final strike of the week is planned for Saturday.

