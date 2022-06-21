Rail strike: Laws will protect public from ‘militant’ union action in future, Grant Shapps says

Rail strikes in the future will have the law “on the passengers’ side”, Grant Shapps has said.

The transport secretary told Sky News that nothing could be done to “change the reality” of the strikes occurring on 21, 23, and 25 June, but ministers would change the law to protect passengers from “militant” union action going forward.

Approximately 40,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members from Network Rail and 13 train operating companies have walked out over pay and conditions.

