Britain’s rail fares will rise by 3.8% in March 2022, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

This is below the current retail price index (RPI) measure of inflation, which is 7.1%, the department said in a statement.

The cost of train travel normally increases on the first working day of every year.

Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years.

“Delaying the changes until March 2022 offers people the chance to save money by renewing their fares at last year’s price.

“That includes the 100,000 people who are already making savings with cheaper and more convenient flexible season tickets.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rail fares to rise by 3.8% in March