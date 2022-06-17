Raffensperger and Sterling to testify before the January 6 committee

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the chief operating officer in that office Gabriel Sterling will testify before the select committee investigating the January 6 riot at US Capitol, Georgia Public Radio reported.
Former president Donald Trump repeatedly pressured Georgia’s elected officials to overturn the presidential election results after Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992. Most famously, Mr Trump called Mr Raffensperger and asked him to “find” 11,780 votes to overturn his loss in Georgia, since that was more vote than Mr Biden’s margin of victory.
