Rafael Nadal vs Stanislas Wawrinka LIVE: Latest score and tennis updates from Hurlingham Club

Rafael Nadal is preparing for Wimbledon next week

Rafael Nadal returns to the grass court for the first time since 2019 this afternoon in an exhibition match against Stan Wawrinka at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Nadal was a major doubt for Wimbledon after foot problems following his French Open victory in Paris, but in choosing to play at Hurlingham has signalled his intent to return to the All England Club later this month. The 36-year-old has already triumphed at the Australian and French Opens, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam in 2022 and will be using the exhibition matches at this week to prepare for the next major of the year.

Novak Djokovic is also in action and his match against World no. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime will follow Nadal vs Wawrinka. Djokovic has not played since losing to Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals and is also looking to prepare for what would hopefully be a lengthy Wimbledon campaign by participating at Hurlingham.

Nadal and Wawrinka are due on court from 2:30pm with coverage being live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website.

Follow all the action from Hurlingham Club as Nadal prepares for Wimbledon with an exhibition match against Wawrinka:

Show latest update 1655902974 ‘Perfect warm-up for Wimbledon’ says Murray Although he is absent from this year’s event, Andy Murray is a big fan of the Giorgi Armani Tennis Classic even going so far as to call it the ‘perfect warm-up for Wimbledon’. “It’s the perfect way for me to warm up for Wimbledon – there’s always a great atmosphere and the setting is absolutely stunning.” he said. The roster of current and former tennis stars to feature at the Hurlingham Club makes this event a hidden gem on the tennis calendar and should provide some interesting tennis as the players get reaquainted with the grass courts. Michael Jones 22 June 2022 14:02 1655902781 What is the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic? The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic takes place betwen 21st – 26th June 202 at Hurlingham Club in London and features present ATP players and former tennis stars called ‘Legends’ playing in exhibition matches on grass courts ahead of the tournament at Wimbledon. This year features current players including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexei Popyrin, Hugo Gaston, David Goffin, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The action will be live streamed on the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic Facebook channel and website which can be accessed right here. Michael Jones 22 June 2022 13:59 1655902601 When is Wimbledon and when is the draw? The action at Hurlingham is all part of the build-up to Wimbledon with the British major right around the corner. The seedings are now set for the iconic grass-court event at the All England Club ahead of a tournament that will be like no other this year. Ranking points have been stripped from the Championships after the All England Club took the decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. There are plenty of storylines elsewhere, with Emma Raducanu set to return to SW19 for the first time since winning the US Open last September. However, the 19-year-old remains an injury doubt, as does Andy Murray as the two-time Wimbledon champion prepares for another crack at a grand slam. Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has received a shock wildcard at the age of 40 and a year after her last singles appearance, while Novak Djokovic will be out to stop Rafael Nadal’s grand slam bid after the Spaniard’s victories at the Australian and French Opens. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament. Michael Jones 22 June 2022 13:56 1655902335 Nadal and Djokovic prepare for Wimbledon Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic get their preparations for Wimbledon underway today in exhibition matches at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic live from Hurlingham Club in London. Nadal will be first on court as he faces three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka in a singles match. It will be Nadal’s first match on grass since 2019 and he’ll be hoping to discover enough form to make a challenge for the title at Wimbledon later this year. Djokovic is up against World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime who should provide a good test for the five-time Wimbledon champion. Michael Jones 22 June 2022 13:52 1655902103 Nadal and Djokovic in action ahead of Wimbledon Follow all the latest from Hurlingham Club today. Lawrence Ostlere 22 June 2022 13:48

Source Link Rafael Nadal vs Stanislas Wawrinka LIVE: Latest score and tennis updates from Hurlingham Club