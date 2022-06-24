Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE: Latest tennis scores and updates from Hurlingham Club

Nadal and Djokovic make grass court return in Hurlingham

Follow live scores and updates as Rafael Nadal faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in an exhibition match in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic this afternoon, as the 22-time grand slam champion steps up his Wimbledon preparations. Nadal will take to the court in west London just hours after the main draw for the Championships was made at the All England Club. The Spaniard, who is seeded second for the tournament, was put in the bottom half of the draw and faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round.

Nadal received a harder draw than top seed Novak Djokovic and could actually face today’s opponent Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. The Canadian, who is seeded sixth, was handed one of the tougher opening matches against the unseeded but dangerous serve-and-volley player Maxime Cressy, while Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas also landed in their half of the draw.

Nadal returned to grass for the first time in three years on Wednesday as he took down Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3. The 37-year-old looked sharp in dismissing the three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka and showed no signs of the foot problems that put his participation at Wimbledon in doubt. Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will look to improve after he was thrashed by Novak Djokovic in the other match of the day. Nadal was pushed to five sets by Auger-Aliassime in their last meeting at the French Open last month.

Follow for live scores and updates from Hurlingham Club:

Show latest update 1656072306 Wimbledon draw: Nadal discovers first-round opponent Rafael Nadal will begin his Wimbledon bid against Francisco Cerundolo while on the other half of the draw, top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic will open his quest for a seventh Wimbledon title against Soonwoo Kwon on centre court. Nadal, who is aiming for a sensational calendar grand slam after winning the Australian Open and French Open titles this season, faces the tougher half of the draw with last year’s finalist Matteo Berrettini also in his section, along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic could face Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals with Murray also being drawn in that quarter of the bracket. Murray could go on to face either Jannik Sinner or Stanislas Wawrinka in the third round, with Alcaraz a potential opponent in the last 16. Full draw report: Jamie Braidwood 24 June 2022 13:05 1656072006 Good afternoon Good afternoon and welcome to today’s live coverage of the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic as Rafael Nadal faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in an exhibition match as the 22-time grand slam champion steps up his Wimbledon preparations. Nadal will take to the court in west London just hours after the main draw for the Championships was made at the All England Club. The Spaniard, who is seeded second for the tournament, was put in the bottom half of the draw and faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round. Nadal returned to grass for the first time in three years on Wednesday as he took down Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3. The 37-year-old looked sharp in dismissing the three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka and showed no signs of the foot problems that put his participation at Wimbledon in doubt. Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will look to improve after he was thrashed by Novak Djokovic in the other match of the day. Nadal was pushed to five sets by Auger-Aliassime in their last meeting at the French Open last month. Jamie Braidwood 24 June 2022 13:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE: Latest tennis scores and updates from Hurlingham Club