Rafael Nadal set to play at Wimbledon for first time in three years

Rafael Nadal is set to play at Wimbledon for the first time in three years.

The reigning Australian Open and French Open champion is battling a persistent foot injury that has plagued him for some time.

Fresh from beating Casper Ruud to take a 14th Roland Garros title earlier this month the Spaniard said he would trade the trophy for a new foot.

But Nadal revealed on Friday that the pain has eased and he will travel to London on Monday to start his preparation for SW19.

“My intention is to play Wimbledon,” he told a press conference in Mallorca. “I have trained well this week and my departure on Monday for London is to that effect.

“But my foot situation must be evaluated day after day, so at this moment I don’t have this certainty of being able to play. I just know that I want to play the tournament, but we must also be careful.’

He added: “Now it’s too early to give a definitive answer.

“In the first days I had complicated feelings, day after day I got better. One more week of training in London and I hope to be able to play at Wimbledon and to be competitive to do so.”

