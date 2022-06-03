Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the French Open after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire injured.

In distressing scenes, German third seed Zverev fell and injured himself at the end of the second set, yelling in pain as Nadal rushed around the net to help.

Zverev was helped to his feet but taken off the court in a wheelchair for treatment.

He re-emerged on crutches to inform the umpire that he could not continue.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured in fall