RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Airforce Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Islamic State in southern Syria.

The drone – shot down on 14 December – was the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.

“We continue to do everything we can alongside our Coalition partners to stamp out the terrorist threat and protect our personnel and our partners.”

The drone activity was first detected above the Al-Tanf coalition military base in Syria along the border with Iraq prompting a call to RAF Typhoons on routine patrols to investigate the area. As the drone continued on its track, it became clear it posed a threat.

Despite the small size of the drone making it a very challenging target, it was successfully shot down using an Advanced Short Range Air to Air Missile – or Asraam – which costs £200,00, has a range of between 12 to 15 miles and flies at supersound speed – faster than the speed of sound.

It is the first operational air-to-air engagement conducted by an RAF Typhoon, and the first such engagement by the UK’s air force over Iraq or Syria.

The downing comes weeks after the RAF eliminated a terrorist threat in Syria using remotely operated missiles.

The engagement would have likely been a relatively close encounter, possibly with the aircrew in the line of sight of the drone, defence sources told the BBC.

The Global Coalition against Daesh has formed in 2014 and has operated in Syria since claiming to have liberated eight million people across Iraq and Syria.

