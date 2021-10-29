Emma Raducanu has revealed she has presented her US Open trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association as a “little gift” in recognition of their role in her development.

The British number one, 18, became the first British woman to win a singles grand slam title since Virginia Wade’s 1977 Wimbledon triumph with her stunning run from qualifying to victory at Flushing Meadows in the summer, but she has not held on to the hardware.

“It’s stored at the National Tennis Centre I’m pretty sure in London ” Raducanu said after beating Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open.

“It’s not at home. If you want to see it, it’s at the NTC. I just thought that the LTA have done so much for me I just wanted them to have it as a sign and a big thank you for everything that they’ve done for me helping me through the young ages.

“They played a huge role in my development so it’s a little gift.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Raducanu reveals she handed US Open trophy over to LTA as a ‘little gift’