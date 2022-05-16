Radio call reveals first responders’ alarm at Buffalo shooting: ‘We have bodies down here!’

The radio calls between dispatchers and first responders on the scene at Buffalo’s Tops Friendly Market at the weekend has revealed their alarm at finding bodies at the supermarket.

According to audio obtained by Buffalo News on Sunday, a police officer informed dispatchers to alert homicide detectives because “We have bodies down here”.

That call came after police were dispatched to the scene at 2.31pm to find an active shooting situation and straight away told dispatchers: “Radio, send as many cars as you possibly can”.

Shots were still being fired by the suspect gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, as more police cars were dispatched to the store on the city’s Jefferson Avenue.

Firefighters then radioed within seconds to say at least three people were down outside the supermarket and that “there might be an individual with body armor.”

When more police did arrive, the officers cleared the supermarket and found more bodies downed by the gunman, the audio call reportedly revealed.

He was taken into custody and later charged with first degree murder, but pleaded not guilty in court on Saturday night.

