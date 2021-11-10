Rachel Riley has shared her thoughts on Countdown host Anne Robinson, weeks after rumours of a possible feud between the pair.

Robinson, 77, replaced Nick Hewer as presenter of the Channel 4 game show earlier this year, joining regulars Riley and Susie Dent.

However, it has been reported that Riley is considering “walking away” from the show due to rising tensions, which have allegedly created an “awkward and uncomfortable atmosphere” on set.

Now, speaking about Robinson in a new interview, Riley, 35, revealed her verdict on the new host.

“‘She found her feet very quickly and soon made the show her own,” she said, speaking to OK! Online.

“She’s comfortable bantering with the contestants,” she added, saying that they “get to hear from them a lot more” as Robinson “asks a lot of questions”.

Riley also said that comedians who guest the show “come in with their lines prepared” as Robinson has “called out some comedians.

“You can tell they’re up for a fight,” Riley said, continuing: “She’s not known for suffering fools gladly.”

When asked if Robinson is “more cuddly” when the cameras stop rolling, Riley said: “I don’t think anyone would describe Anne as cuddly.”

Rachel Riley has described working with Anne Robinson on ‘Countdown’ (Channel 4)

She also backed up her previous comments that the pandemic has prevented them from being able to socialise “like we normally would”.

Last week, Riley sad that she can no longer watch Strictly Come Dancing since competing on the BBC series as it left her with “post-traumatic stress disorder”.

Source Link Rachel Riley shares thoughts on Anne Robinson amid reports of Countdown feud