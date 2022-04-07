Rachel Riley discusses ‘revolting’ images sent to her on Instagram

Rachel Riley has criticised the “revolting” messages and images she receives on Instagram.

The Countdown star has taken part in a study for Centre for Countering Digital Hate, which is investigating the inappropriate things that are sent to women online.

After finding that she had been sent hundreds of lewd images and videos, Riley said: “It really makes me not want to go into my DMs at all because it’s revolting. It’s astounding to know that strangers are sending porn – it empowers them to know that it’s gone to your inbox – they get off on it.”

She added: “On Instagram, any old pervert can privately send you something that should be illegal. If they did it on the street, they’d be arrested. Teenage girls could receive this stuff while no one else knows because it’s behind closed doors. It’s invasive and disgusting.”

Riley also criticised social media companies for not doing enough to protect women from unsolicited images.

“I just think all social media are not fit to regulate themselves, clearly,” she added. “They’ve got the technology to identify that this content is revolting, but these users still have the technology to send unsolicited images to you. Instagram and other platforms have a duty to keep the woman who their sites safe, but at the moment there isn’t enough being done to protect them.”

For the study, Riley handed over her account to researchers who found that one user had sent three images and 31 videos of them naked.

The British government recently announced that the forthcoming Online Safety Bill will make cyberflashing a crime.

