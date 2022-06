MSNBC has named Rachel Maddow’s replacement for her 9pm hour.

For over a decade, Maddow hosted The Rachel Maddow Show five nights a week, but in April she announced that she would be scaling back. She currently hosts the political talk show once a week on Mondays.

On Monday (27 June), the network announced Alex Wagner would be replacing the political news veteran beginning on 16 August.

More reporting to come…

