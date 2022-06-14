Racegoers fill stands as Queen misses first day of ‘thrilling’ Royal Ascot

The Queen hailed Royal Ascot as a “thrilling” experience as racegoers filled the stands for the first time since the pandemic.

Punters are hoping that the monarch, a passionate racehorse owner and breeder, will make an appearance this week at the event which is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar.

But their expectations for the first day of the Berkshire meet were dashed when a source said the Queen would not be attending.

A racegoer shows off her hat on the first day of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

Writing in the official programme, the Queen said: “After the challenges of recent times, this year’s royal meeting provides a long-awaited opportunity for supporters of racing from all over the world to come together for five days of outstanding sport.

“Once again, it is thrilling that horses from around the globe have travelled to Royal Ascot to compete at the highest level.”

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will lead the royal party on Tuesday and are expected to take part in the traditional carriage procession along the course before racing begins.

They will be followed by the Princess Royal and minor members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made their way into an exclusive area of Ascot Racecourse (Aaron Chown/PA)

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, walked through the gates to the course with the other punters and were surrounded by photographers before making their way into an exclusive area.

The Queen has more than 10 horses entered over the five days of the event and, with her Windsor Castle home just a 15-minute drive away, there is still some hope that she will attend during the week.

Her horse Reach For The Moon, which missed out on being entered for the Epsom Derby, is favourite with some bookies to win the Hampton Court Stakes on Thursday with jockey Frankie Dettori taking the reins.

Racegoer Maria Turtus’s hat paid tribute to her mother’s Ukrainian homeland (Aaron Chown/PA)

Royal Ascot is as much a social occasion as a sporting event and female racegoers wore summer dresses and flamboyant hats while the men sported top hats and tails or smart suits.

Sisters Anastasia and Maria Tutus wore colourful hats in honour of their mother’s homeland, Ukraine.

Anastasia, 19, from Ascot, said: “We’re both wearing modernised versions of traditional Ukrainian headdresses. We wanted to show we can celebrate Ukraine despite all that is happening in the country.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Racegoers fill stands as Queen misses first day of ‘thrilling’ Royal Ascot