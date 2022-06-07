Raab says most important thing after confidence vote is to respect it and move forward

Posted on June 7, 2022 0

Dominic Raab has said that the most important thing after Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote was to respect the vote and “move forward.”

Johnson won the votes of 211 Conservative MPs (59%) to remain in office.

The deputy prime minister told Kay Burley on Sky News that the focus should be on matters such as the national security bill instead.

“[The bill] is enormously important right now with the threats from hostile states including Russia, I think we should be focusing on that,” Raab said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Raab says most important thing after confidence vote is to respect it and move forward