Raab says most important thing after confidence vote is to respect it and move forward

Dominic Raab has said that the most important thing after Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote was to respect the vote and “move forward.”

Johnson won the votes of 211 Conservative MPs (59%) to remain in office.

The deputy prime minister told Kay Burley on Sky News that the focus should be on matters such as the national security bill instead.

“[The bill] is enormously important right now with the threats from hostile states including Russia, I think we should be focusing on that,” Raab said.

