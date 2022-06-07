Raab says most important thing after confidence vote is to respect it and move forward

Dominic Raab has said that the most important thing after Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote was to respect the vote and “move forward.”
Johnson won the votes of 211 Conservative MPs (59%) to remain in office.
The deputy prime minister told Kay Burley on Sky News that the focus should be on matters such as the national security bill instead.
“[The bill] is enormously important right now with the threats from hostile states including Russia, I think we should be focusing on that,” Raab said.
