R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Wins 7 Medals At Junior National Aquatic Championship. Twitter Impressed!

While the ongoing Aryan Khan drugs case has rattled the entire industry, another star kid has come into the limelight and it looks like fans are already loving him. Tamil superstar R Madhavan, a known face in the Hindi film industry, is currently experiencing a proud father moment as his 16-year-old son Vedaant recently won seven medals at the recently concluded 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bengaluru. Yes, you heard it right. Vedaant is a professional swimmer, who has participated in many competitions and won several medals as well. But his recent four silver and three bronze medals triumph at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre has impressed netizens as well.

With star kids becoming the talk of the town, post Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arrest in a cruise drugs case, Vedaant’s victory has left everyone praising his accomplishments. The 16-year-old athlete, who represented Maharashtra in the competition won silver medals in 1500 freestyle swimming, 800m freestyle swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay and 4×200 freestyle relay events. Vedaant added three more medals to his tally by winning bronze in the following events: 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle competition. And joining the bandwagon of Twitterati showering the star kid with praise, music composer Ghibran commented ‘Like Father, Like Son’ while acknowledging Vedaant’s efforts.

This phrase is so true – Like Father, Like Son!

Congratulation #VedaantMadhavan for winning 7 medals in the Jr. National Swimming Championships! @ActorMadhavan congratulations to you too😊 pic.twitter.com/5jtirIf5XC — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) October 26, 2021

“Happy and proud” Father – R. Madhavan shared the news on social media. Congrats to him!#RMadhavan pic.twitter.com/HXPhUGmaWO — SoundPasta India (@SoundPastaIndia) October 25, 2021

R Madhavan’s 16 year old son Vedaant wins 7 medals at Junior National Swimming Championships. Hearty Congratulations ❤️ @ActorMadhavan #VedaantMadhavan #Congratulations pic.twitter.com/MU6lKQXEhw — visakh srk (@SrkVisakh) October 25, 2021

If life makes you a celebrity kid be a ‘Madhavan’ not a ‘Khan’ 😎😎😎#VedaantMadhavan #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/8aC2j8OC1g — Wondering Woman 🇮🇳 (@indiclogic) October 25, 2021

Congratulations Vedaant, You’ve made your country and family proud, god bless you with more such accolades!!! 🎉🎉#VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/YZ6mWmFCbJ — Dr.Minakshi Mishra (@savethesaviours) October 26, 2021

A few weeks back, Madhavan had penned a beautiful heartwarming note for his son Vedaant on his 16th birthday. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein wrote, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy.” Furthermore, he added, “As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhavan’s most-awaited movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to release on April 1, next year. The biographical drama which marks the maverick actor’s directorial debut will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

