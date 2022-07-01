R Madhavan Weighs In On Bollywood Vs South Films Debate; 'It’s Not Like All South Films Are Doing Very Well'

A fiery back and forth between Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeepa and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn over the National language triggered a flurry of debates about the Hindi vs South film industry. While Bollywood films failed to revive the Pandemic-ridden box office business, a couple of films from the South did wonder and brought millions of audiences to the theatres in 2022.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram further fortified South’s excellency at the ticket window. Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 may have successfully brought back the magic of Bollywood in theatres, but the chatter around South vs Hindi film industry is yet to die down.

R Madhavan, who is basking in the praises for his debut directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which he also stars in, weighed in on the ongoing topic. Whilst keeping a neutral stance, the 52-year-old gave a strong response to folks who critically analyze the success and failures of both the industry and pit them against each other.

”We should stop demarcating between Bollywood, Tollywood, and Mollywood,” R Madhavan put forward a strong arguement during an interview with News18. He quoted veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan stating, ”it’s the Indian film industry and I subscribe to that,”

Apart from being known for his roles as Farhaan from 3 Idiots and Maddy from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, the seasoned actor has also forged an impressive career in Tollywood with films like Alaipayuthey, Minnale and more.

Sharing from his experience, Madhavan added, ”The only thing constant about the Indian film industry or any other film industry is you can never predict. The moment you think you have cracked something, you have not.”

Furthermore, Madhavan expounded on the hit and miss of movies in both the regions which may have contributed to certain prevailing perceptions. ”It’s not like all South films are doing very well. There are many examples of films that have released pan India and have not done great and there are many Hindi films that have done exceptionally well. I think there’s a comparison because they think Hindi films have not done as well in the South as South films have done in the Hindi belt,”

He further reasoned that the language barrier and unavailability of dubbed versions in particular regions could dictate the fate of the movie.

”But we have become an industry that is wholesome in nature. Actors are being accepted around the country. So it’s a great time. I don’t think so there’s a controversy at all,” R Madhavan concluded on a profound note.

Source Link : R Madhavan Weighs In On Bollywood Vs South Films Debate; 'It’s Not Like All South Films Are Doing Very Well'