R Madhavan Says It Would Be 'Foolishness' To Remake 'RHTDM' But Will Cast Kartik Aaryan-Alia Bhatt If He Has To

It is the season of remakes and reboots for Bollywood, but R Madhavan is not up for it yet. The actor who is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, was asked about his opinion on his movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein being remade and Madhavan said it was ‘foolishness’. However the actor did reveal his dream cast for RHTDM remake, if there was one.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and also starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film itself was a remake of Gautham’s Tamil film Minnale, which also starred Madhavan. The film has over the years emerged as a cult classic over the years.In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked about a possible remake of RHDTM, he said, “I think it’s foolishness, and that’s my opinion. I wouldn’t want to touch that. I wouldn’t do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do.”

He added, “And I hope they surprise, because nothing in the industry can actually be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people. For the audiences, it is more than a movie. It is sort of an anthem in some ways. It’s like almost saying that 15 years from now you want to remake 3 Idiots. I don’t think it’s a sensible… let me just put it again – I think it’s a brave decision.”

In a different interview with IndianToday, Madhavan was asked who would be his dream cast for RHTDM remake. The actor said that if he could, he would cast Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt in the remake. He said, “I don’t think the film will be made, but I don’t know who else I will cast. But maybe, Kartik (Aaryan), Alia Bhatt maybe.”

