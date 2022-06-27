R Madhavan Says 'I Deserve This' After He Gets Trolled For Commenting That ISRO Used Hindu Calendar For Mars Mission

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his directional debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he will also star in. The actor recently found himself on the receiving end of trolling and backlash after he commented about the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) successful Mars mission. Madhavan claimed that ISRO had used the Hindu Calendar or Panchang to successfully launch the rocket to Mars.

Earlier this week, musician TM Krishna translated Madhavan’s statement, that was originally made in Tamil. As per the singer, the actor said, “Indian rockets did not have 3 engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that help Western rockets propel themselves into Mars orbit. But since Indians lacked that, they used all the information in the Panchangam (Hindu almanac).”

The actor further said “It has the celestial map with all information on the various planets, their gravitation pulls, sun’s flares deflection etc, all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago and hence the micro-second [of] the launch was calculated using this Panchangam info,” Following this Madhavan was trolled brutally for his comments.

Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website https://t.co/LgCkFEsZNQ

Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam! https://t.co/VsD0xmswR9 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

The actor has now reacted to the all the trolling and backlash and said that he deserved it. Taking to his Twitter handle, Madhavan wrote, “I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me.Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar.”

🙏🙏I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me.🙈🙈🙈🤗🚀❤️Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar. 🚀❤️ https://t.co/CsLloHPOwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 26, 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect follows the life of Indian aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayan. He was instrumental in developing the Vikas engine that would be used for the first PSLV that India launched. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The movie is all set to release in theatres on July 1.

