R Madhavan Says He 'Doesn't Want To Romance Young Girls' At His Age; Wants To Do More 'Age-Appropriate' Roles

R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which will also mark his debut as a director. The actor has been in the industry for more than a decade and revealed that he would like to do more ‘age-appropriate’ roles and his next remarks will definitely make other actors uncomfortable. Madhavan said he doesn’t want to romance young girls at his age.

In an interview with PTI, Madhavan said, “I have to be age-appropriate in my roles. It is not that I am romancing a young girl now. It is not something that I want to do. If I am offered a romantic film, it has to be age-appropriate or have content that makes me viable for me to be part of it. I go by where I am, emotionally. If it appeals to me, I do it. It is always instinctive.”

He further said, “It was all about finding my own path. I realised early on in my life that nobody can predict anything about the industry. All I did was pursue things that made me happy and see if I was playing the cards correctly. I didn’t want to be an actor, I never trained to be one. I had no one from my family in the industry, I did not know anybody but I’m still here. I must have done something right.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Indian aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayanan, who was instrumental in developing the Vikas engine that would be used for the first PSLV that India launched. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The movie is all set to release in theatres on July 1.

