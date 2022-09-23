R Madhavan Believes ‘Rocketry’ And ‘The Kashmir Files’ Should Also Be Sent For Oscars

R Madhavan, the director of Rocketry has opened up about, Chhellow Show beating it to become India’s Official entry for the 95th Academy Awards. The actor who is currently promoting his recent release Dhokha Round D Corner said that other films from India should also be sent to the Oscars.

He believes that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and The Kashmir Files should also be considered for Oscars nomination and has also started campaigns for the same. Talking to India Today, Madhavan wished the best for the team of Chhello Show and said hoped they make India proud.

He added, “He [Darshan] is starting a campaign for The Kashmir Files, I am starting a campaign for Rocketry.” Madhavan then said, “No, all the best to them. I hope they go and win and make us proud. It’s time that we do as well in the film industry as we do as a country.”

He added that India needs to do better in the Film Industry as much as films do in India. He said that its time India also has a mantle similar to Oscars. “I also hope we have an Oscar equivalent or better in India. Ab bohot ho gaya we are trying to prove something over there.”

Explaining further he said, “The only difference with Oscar is that anybody who gets it in the West, there’s a huge difference in their stature, income, salary, in the way they proceed in the industry. We should have one in India where the moment we get the award, there’s a legitimate increase in the valuation to go up.”

Apart from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and The Kashmir Files, other films being considered for selection included the Hindi film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and the South Indian release RRR.

