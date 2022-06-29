R Kelly sentencing – live: Singer faces lengthy prison term for sex abuse conviction

Related video: R Kelly found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges

R&B Singer R Kelly was convicted in federal court last year on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Today, he learns his fate.

A judge will rule on R Kelly’s sentencing today. Prosecutors are calling for him to receive more than 25 years behind bars in order to “protect the public” from the singer. He was convicted on nine counts last September, which included one racketeering and eight counts of Mann Act violations.

Gloria Allred, who is representing the three women who testified against R Kelly, told reporters that “no one can undo the harm that has been done to these victims.”

Defense attorneys representing R Kelly are hopeful that details revealing their client’s own abuse as a child will move the judge to offer the singer a lighter sentence.

They are calling for a sentence of 10 years or fewer, arguing that anything beyond that would be indefensible. The attorneys have claimed that the prosecution’s desire to lock the 55-year-old singer up for 25 years is “tantamount to a life sentence.”

