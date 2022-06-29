R Kelly sentencing – live: Disgraced artist confronted by child abuse victims as he faces up to 25 years

Related video: R Kelly found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges

R&B Singer R Kelly was convicted in federal court last year on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He faced seven of his accusers today in court who gave victim impact statements recounting their experiences with the singer.

A judge will rule on R Kelly’s sentencing today. Prosecutors are calling for him to receive more than 25 years behind bars in order to “protect the public” from the singer. He was convicted on nine counts last September, which included one racketeering and eight counts of Mann Act violations.

Gloria Allred, who is representing the three women who testified against R Kelly, told reporters that “no one can undo the harm that has been done to these victims.”

Defense attorneys representing R Kelly are hopeful that details revealing their client’s own abuse as a child will move the judge to offer the singer a lighter sentence.

They are calling for a sentence of 10 years or fewer, arguing that anything beyond that would be indefensible. The attorneys have claimed that the prosecution’s desire to lock the 55-year-old singer up for 25 years is “tantamount to a life sentence.”

Show latest update 1656527052 Victims accuse R Kelly of ‘deplorable, inexplicable acts’ in harrowing sentencing impact statements Seven women who were abused by R Kelly spoke Wednesday during his sentencing hearing, recounting the pain they have dealt with as a result of the singer’s crimes. With every addition of a new victim you grew in wickedness, cockiness, diminishing any form of humanity or self-awareness,” one victim said during the hearing. Jenna Amatulli has more from the victims in the story below: Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 19:24 1656523891 Hearing breaks until 2:30pm EST R Kelly’s sentencing hearing has paused until 2:30pm EST. Prior to the break, seven women gave victim impact statements recounting how the singer abused them. Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 18:31 1656523828 Victims says she’ll take what R Kelly did to her ‘to my grave’ Kitti Jones, another victim giving a statement during R Kelly’s sentencing hearing, said she would take the things he did to her “to my grave.” After her, another woman, going by the name Faith, took the stand and said she hoped R Kelly can forgive himself. She said that she had forgiven herself and began to cry, after which her father put his arms around her shoulder. He then spoke and asked R Kelly to look at him. “I didn’t come here to bash Mr. Kelly,” he said. “I do want to ask you, Mr. Kelly, to look at me, man to man, father to father. Put yourself in my shoes. I’ve certainly put myself in your shoes.” Mr Kelly did not meet his gaze. Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 18:30 1656523228 ‘I hope you go to jail for the rest of your life’: Fourth victim speaks out A fourth victim issued a statement during R Kelly’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday. The woman was known only as Jane Doe No 2, and said R Kelly would often force her to perform oral sex on him after he would return covered in sweat from basketball games with his friends. “I felt special, because someone who was special to the world was interested in me,” she said. A tense moment occurred during her statement when R Kelly began speaking with his lawyers during her statement. The victim stopped speaking and directed her attention to the singer. “I’m sorry, I don’t want to interrupt his conversation,” she said. “No price is too high to pay for your happiness.” She then said she hoped that he would be imprisoned for the rest of his life. Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 18:20 1656522628 Third victim gives impact statement A third victim gave a statement during R Kelly’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Lizette Martinez was an aspiring singer when she met R Kelly and was later featured in a documentary called “Surviving R Kelly.” She said R Kelly had agreed to mentor her as a singer, but that relationship became abusive about two months after they began meeting. “I was left in shock, confused and in tears,” she said. She said now, as a 45-year-old mother, she struggles with mental health issues stemming from her abuse at the singer’s hands. Ms Martinez told R Kelly that he “destroyed so many people’s lives.” He did not look at her during her statement. Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 18:10 1656522000 ‘Do you have your passport’: R Kelly asks Ethiopian women to return to the US with him after breakup R Kelly has been convicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges and is facing sentencing today. Prosecutors are seeking 25 years, while his defense is asking for 10 or less. In this clip from 2011, R Kelly can be seen performing a song at a show in Ethiopia in which he asks women if they want to return to the US with him. The song contains lines including “do you have your passport, did you get your shots,” and “girl would you like to come back with Rob to America?” Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 18:00 1656521728 Second victim gives statement, says R Kelly sexually assaulted her the first night she met him A second victim, going by the name Addie, gave an impact statement ahead of R Kelly’s sentencing on Wednesday. “I never knew that going to that concert in September of 1994 was going to change me forever,” she said. Addie said she was a fan of the singer Aaliyah, who R Kelly married illegally when she was 15. She said that she attended his concert and that later that night he sexually assaulted her. Addie said she kept the assault quiet for decades because it was a “time of silence,” but noted that the “last four years have been a rude awakening of how my silence has hurt others.” Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 17:55 1656520678 R Kelly victim says he used fame and influence to ‘groom’ victims One of the victims giving a victim impact statement ahead of R Kelly’s sentencing today said he used his celebrity to “groom” underage girls and boys. “With every addition of a new victim, you grew in wickedness,” the victim, named Angela, said. “You used your fame and power to groom and coach underage boys and girls for your own sexual gratification.” “Today we reclaim our names,” she said. “We are no longer the preyed-upon individuals we once were. I pray that God reaches your soul.” Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 17:37 1656519285 R Kelly fan charged after allegedly threatening prosecutors A superfan of R Kelly has allegedly threatened the prosecutors seeking to put the R&B singer away for a quarter of a century. Christopher Gunn, 39, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was charged after he allegedly posted a YouTube video expressing his plans to “storm” the US Attorney’s office in Brooklyn. If convicted, the fan faces up to five years in prison. Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 17:14 1656516777 R Kelly sentencing: What was R&B singer accused of and how much jail time will he get R Kelly is facing a potential quarter century in prison. What brought R Kelly to this point, and what is the context surrounding his arrest, conviction, and eventual sentencing? The Independent’s Graeme Massie explores and explains the circumstances and crimes that led R Kelly to today’s ruling. Read the story below: Graig Graziosi 29 June 2022 16:32

Source Link R Kelly sentencing - live: Disgraced artist confronted by child abuse victims as he faces up to 25 years