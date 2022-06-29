R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

R&B singer R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking charges.

In September 2020, a jury in New York convicted the R&B artist, 55, of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes committed over thirty years.

Prosecutors initially sought a 25 year sentence for the singer.

Mr Kelly’s defence argued that he should be subjected to no more than 10 years in prison, arguing that extending the sentence was “tantamount to a death sentence.”

