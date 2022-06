R&B singer R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking and racketteering convictions.

He was convicted in 2020.

Prosecutors initially sought a 25 year sentence for the singer. Mr Kelly’s defense argued that he should be subjected to no more than 10 years in prison, arguing that anything longer was “tantamount to a death sentence.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering conviction