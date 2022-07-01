Queues snake around Gatwick airport at 4am as travel chaos continues

Posted on July 1, 2022 0

Video footage shows queues of people snaking around Gatwick airport at 4am on Friday morning (1 July).

Travel chaos has continued to cripple the UK in recent weeks, with numerous flights cancelled and luggage problems at airports across the nation.

People travelling through England’s two busiest airports – Gatwick and Heathrow – have faced frustrating last-minute cancellations and delays in the last 24 hours.

The chaos is expected to continue through summer, with British Airways adding to the problems by planning strike action during the busy summer holidays.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Queues snake around Gatwick airport at 4am as travel chaos continues