Question Time audience groans as Mick Lynch defends maintenance practice

Mick Lynch defended the rail workers’ maintenance practice of only operating at certain stations despite being, at times, minutes from one another.

BBC’s Question Time host Fiona Bruce asked on Thursday (23 June) why, if a maintenance team was operating at King’s Cross station, could they not operate as well at Euston station, as the two stations are only a few minutes walk from each other.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) boss said: “it’s right because there are two different regions”, a statement which attracted groans from the audience.

