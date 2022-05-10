Queen’s Speech: Northern Ireland veterans to get immunity from prosecution with Troubles bill

Boris Johnson’s government has revealed its plan to introduce legislation aimed at ending the prosecutions of veterans over Troubles-related killings and other legacy cases.

The controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech is aimed at making sure ex-soldiers can get immunity from criminal prosecution.

It will also see an independent commission set up to help families find out what happened to loved ones in legacy cases involving former members of the security forces and ex-paramilitaries.

The government said veterans involved in hundreds of cases will be expected to provide information to the new commission – leaving open a route to prosecution if individuals do not cooperate.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis first revealed the intention to end prosecutions last year – arguing it would help unionist and nationalist communities move “further along the road to reconciliation”.

But bereaved relatives who lost loved ones during the three decades of violence have made clear their outrage about the idea of an “amnesty” when it comes to legacy cases.

The Relatives for Justice group has called for the legal rights of “all victims to the conflict, irrespective of their background” to be upheld.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has previously said it was “plain wrong” for the government to offer a “blanket” amnesty for crimes committed during the Troubles era.

But the government said it wanted to introduce a system where immunity is provided to individuals as long as they cooperate with the new commission.

A statute of limitations on prosecutions for cases during the Troubles era, up until the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, is expected to be introduced.

Meanwhile, the government has also set out plans for a language bill that would provide new protections for use of the Irish language in Northern Ireland.

The Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Bill is aimed at enhancing the Ulster Scots tradition, as well as protecting the Irish language – with two new commissioners tasked with the delivery of each commitment.

