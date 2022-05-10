Queen’s Speech — live: Prince Charles to open parliament as monarch pulls out

Queen to miss state opening of parliament, Prince Charles to deliver speech instead

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will open Parliament on the Queen’s behalf in a historic, unprecedented move which will see Charles read the Queen’s Speech.

The monarch, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion for the first time in 59 years following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”.

It will be William’s first state opening – and the royal function of opening a new parliament has been delegated to both Charles and William by the Queen.

The Duchess of Cornwall, a future Queen Consort, will also accompany Charles, but the Queen’s main throne will remain empty in the House of Lords.

The Queen last missed the state openings of parliament in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward. Her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.

Elsewhere, Labour sources were described as “confident” they can prove Sir Keir Starmer did not break lockdown rules after he vowed to resign if he is fined by police, and the party has prepared a dossier of evidence to support his case.

Show latest update 1652170556 Queen’s Speech- Tesco chairman hopes for announcement of windfall tax on energy companies The chairman of Tesco has said there is an “overwhelming need” for a windfall tax on energy companies after seeing the supermarket’s customers “extremely stretched”. Asked what he would like to see in the Queen’s Speech, John Allan told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “First of all, I think action to help people cope with a very, very sharp increase in energy prices. “It’s harder for people to mitigate energy than it is with food, and I think there’s an overwhelming case for a windfall tax on profits from those energy producers fed back to those most in need of help with energy prices. “I think that would be the single biggest thing that could be done.” He added that he thinks energy companies are “expecting it” and doubts “they would actually be much fazed by it”. He said he has recently seen Tesco customers asking checkout staff to stop scanning items once their bill has reached a certain threshold. “So I think a lot of people are feeling, you know, something of a pinch and lots of people are actually feeling extremely stretched.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:15 1652169956 Queen’s Speech will contain ‘assertive new measures’ to help drive the economy, Home Office minister says Policing minister Kit Malthouse said the Queen‘s Speech will contain “assertive new measures” to help both people and the nation pay the bills. He told GB News: “As we move towards a Budget in the autumn, I think you’ll see in the Speech today some really assertive new measures to dynamise our economy, drive it forward, so that in the medium term we can pay our bills both at home and as a nation.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:05 1652169356 ‘Above my paygrade’: Emergency budget to tackle cost-of-living crisis not ruled out by minister An emergency budget aimed at tackling the cost-of-living crisis has not been ruled out by a government minister, who suggested the decision was above his “pay grade”. Home Office minister Kit Malthouse also claimed the government cannot “spend our way out” of the crisis, as he downplayed the prospect of rapid help in the Queen’s Speech later today. Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 08:55 1652168577 Episodic mobility issues: Why the Queen is missing state opening of parliament The Queen’s “episodic mobility problems” – which have caused her to miss today’s state opening of Parliament- stretch back to last autumn and have led to a number of cancelled engagements over the last seven months. “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament tomorrow,” the palace said in a statement. “At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.” In October 2021, the monarch used a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service – the first time her majesty had done so at a major event. My colleague Peony Hirwani has more: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 08:42 1652168156 Beergate- Former Labour advisor says Labour leader is taking a ‘big gamble’ Ayesha Hazarika, Former Labour Advisor has said Sir Keir Starmer’s promise to resign if fined over Beergate is a “big gamble”. Speaking to Sky News she said: “He’s really putting his career on the line, he’s putting his political ambitions on the line. “I think it is quite unsual to see someone say ‘No, I will take responsability if I am found to be done wrong- I will fall on my sword’.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 08:35 1652167938 The Queen’s Speech to Parliament – what to expect and what bills will be discussed The Government will set out its plans for new laws in a speech delivered by the Queen to MPs and peers this week today. The Prince of Wales, on behalf of the Queen, will read the agenda-setting speech as part of the formal state opening of Parliament. The speech is written by ministers and details the Government’s plans for new laws. My colleague David Lynch takes you through all you need to know about what to expect in today’s speech: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 08:32 1652167556 Policing minister says ‘it with great sadness’ the Queen will miss today’s speech Home Office Minister Kit Malthouse has said “it is with great sadness” that the Queen will not be able to deliver her speech today at state opening of Parliament. He said on LBC this morning:“We hope that her temporary mobility problems are overcome in time for the Jubilee and indeed for the Queen’s speech in the next session which will be in a year or so.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 08:25 1652167076 Beergate- Labour MP says Starmer’s promise to resign if fined shows difference between him and prime minister Labour MP Bridget Phillipson has said Sir Keir Starmer’s promise to resign if he is found to have broken lockdown rules is the “right thing to do”. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the shadow education secretary drew a contrast between the Labour leader and the Prime Minister. She said: “I just think it’s the right thing to do. “Keir Starmer is a man of principle, a man of decency and integrity, and he set out his position very clearly that in the event he’s found to have broken the law, and I don’t believe he will be found to have broken the law, but in the event that happens, he would resign. “Then you look at Boris Johnson, the rime minister who has been found to have broken the law and still he’s ploughing on as if nothing’s ever happened.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 08:17 1652166656 Cost of living crisis to be addressed in today’s Queen speech Policing minister Kit Malthouse has said the cost of living crisis will be addressed in today’s speech at the state opening of Parliament. Speaking to Sky News, he said: “We have to bear in mind that we can’t spend our way out of this problem, we have to grow the economy, and so looking towards growth will be key.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 08:10 1652166056 Tory MP says Durham police will meet ‘high standards’ in investigating Starmer over alleged Beergate Policing minister Kit Malthouse has said Durham Constabulary will meet “high standards” regardless of any alleged pressure on them as they investigate Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over a possible breach of Covid rules. Mr Malthouse told Sky News: “Durham police will operate professionally to the high standards we expect of them irrespective of what the external goings-on are around this case. “We need to leave them the space and time to do their job.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 08:00

