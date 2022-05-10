Queen’s Speech – live: ‘Assertive new measures’ to ease cost of living crisis expected

Queen to miss state opening of parliament, Prince Charles to deliver speech instead

The Queen’s Speech will contain “assertive new measures” to “dynamise” the economy that will ensure people can pay the bills, a Government minister has said.

The speech will be read by the Prince of Wales on the Queen’s behalf in a historic, unprecedented move which will also see the Duke of Cambridge attend the state opening of Parliament for the first time.

The monarch, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse told GB News there will be “assertive new measures” that would “dynamise our economy, drive it forward, so that in the medium term we can pay our bills both at home and as a nation”.

The Duchess of Cornwall, a future Queen Consort, will also accompany Charles, but the Queen’s main throne will remain empty in the House of Lords.

The Queen last missed the state openings of parliament in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward. Her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.

Elsewhere, Labour sources were described as “confident” they can prove Sir Keir Starmer did not break lockdown rules after he vowed to resign if he is fined by police, and the party has prepared a dossier of evidence to support his case.

Show latest update 1652175272 Platinum Jubilee: Experts to reflect on the Queen’s 70 incredible years on the throne To celebrate the Queen’s 70th year as Britain’s monarch, Laura Hampson speaks to royal experts Jennie Bond and Sean O’Grady, plus more panellists to be announced, about Her Majesty’s most memorable moments, the biggest scandals she has faced, and how she redefined what it means to serve one’s country. This virtual event will take place on Zoom on Thursday 22 May at 6.30pm. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 10:34 1652174837 Queen’s Speech – what measures will be announced? Measures expected to be announced in today’s Queen’s Speech: A British Bill of Rights to replace the Human Rights Act, which enshrines the European Convention on Human Rights in UK law.

A Schools Bill for England will crack down on truancy, beef up the powers of education watchdogs and reform the funding system, while a Media Bill will enable the privatisation of Channel 4.

A Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill is expected to give local leaders powers to rejuvenate high streets, by forcing landlords to rent out empty shop units.

A draft Mental Health Bill will overhaul existing powers to protect patient liberty and prevent those with learning difficulties from being detained without their consent. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 10:27 1652172930 Beergate – Durham Police won’t be pressured by Starmer, former director of public prosecutions says Former director of public prosecutions Lord Ken Macdonald has said the suggestion Durham Police will be pressured in their investigation of Sir Keir Starmer were “wide of the mark”. The crossbench peer told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think that’s wide of the mark, actually. “My experience of working with the police in very sensitive cases under full glare of public and press interest was that, very quickly, you find your focus taking over and, in a sense, a sort of bloody-mindedness creeps in: ‘this is my case and I’ll decided it, thank you very much, without any help from you’. “So, that sort of pressure actually becomes, in my experience, reinforcing of independence, which I’m sure is what we want. “I don’t think Durham Police will be troubled at all by that sort of aspect.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:55 1652172330 Stormont – Northern Ireland political leaders say ‘actions must follow words’ ahead of Queen’s Speech Northern Ireland’s political leaders have spoken with Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid a stalemate over forming a new Stormont Executive. The DUP has urged the Government to act on its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol before it enters an Executive, while Sinn Fein has called for a fresh team of ministers to be nominated now. Following the historic election result at the weekend, Sinn Fein is now the largest party at Stormont and entitled to nominate the first nationalist or republican First Minister. However the DUP must nominate a deputy First Minister to serve alongside in the joint office. Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader, Michelle O’Neill, said she pressed Mr Johnson on the importance of a new Executive being formed. She tweeted that, during her call with the Prime Minister, she told him the DUP’s “refusal to form an Executive is punishing the public, leaving workers and families high and dry”. “The public here can’t be a pawn in the British Government’s game of chicken with the EU,” she said. “Time to form an Executive now.” Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that, during his call with the Prime Minister, he “reiterated our position that we cannot nominate to an Executive until decisive action is taken on the protocol”. Hours ahead of the Queen’s Speech, Sir Jeffrey said he will “listen carefully to what is said today in Parliament”, but warned “action must follow words”. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:45 1652172030 Watch live outside Downing Street before state opening of parliament We will be livestreaming outside Downing Street before the state opening of Parliament later this morning. Watch on this link: Watch live outside Downing Street before state opening of parliament Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:40 1652171730 Energy crisis – British Gas owner Centrica’s profits to hit top targets amid calls for windfall tax British Gas owner Centrica has said it expects to post annual earnings at the top of its targets amid intensifying calls for a windfall tax on energy firms. The company said it has been boosted by “strong” volumes across its nuclear and gas production operations. Meanwhile, its trading business has also increased volumes of gas and renewable energy to improve UK supply amid pressure from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. My colleague Henry Saker-Clark reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:35 1652171130 Beergate – Tory minister does not think Labour leader should lose job if fined Policing minister Kit Malthouse said he does not see why anyone should lose their job, when asked about Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to resign if he is fined over an alleged Covid breach. Asked if the Labour leader is right to say he would step down, Mr Malthouse told GB News: “That’s a matter for him. Look, my view is that this was a very difficult situation with complicated rules that were often changing quite quickly. Mistakes were made and they’re acknowledged and fixed penalty notices are paid. “I don’t see why anybody, be they so high or so humble, should lose their job.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:25 1652170830 70 facts about the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee Though the Queen’s health is not fit enough for today’s state opening of Parliament, there is hope that she will recover in time for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. My colleague Laura Hampson has more: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:20 1652170556 Queen’s Speech- Tesco chairman hopes for announcement of windfall tax on energy companies The chairman of Tesco has said there is an “overwhelming need” for a windfall tax on energy companies after seeing the supermarket’s customers “extremely stretched”. Asked what he would like to see in the Queen’s Speech, John Allan told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “First of all, I think action to help people cope with a very, very sharp increase in energy prices. “It’s harder for people to mitigate energy than it is with food, and I think there’s an overwhelming case for a windfall tax on profits from those energy producers fed back to those most in need of help with energy prices. “I think that would be the single biggest thing that could be done.” He added that he thinks energy companies are “expecting it” and doubts “they would actually be much fazed by it”. He said he has recently seen Tesco customers asking checkout staff to stop scanning items once their bill has reached a certain threshold. “So I think a lot of people are feeling, you know, something of a pinch and lots of people are actually feeling extremely stretched.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:15 1652169956 Queen’s Speech will contain ‘assertive new measures’ to help drive the economy, Home Office minister says Policing minister Kit Malthouse said the Queen‘s Speech will contain “assertive new measures” to help both people and the nation pay the bills. He told GB News: “As we move towards a Budget in the autumn, I think you’ll see in the Speech today some really assertive new measures to dynamise our economy, drive it forward, so that in the medium term we can pay our bills both at home and as a nation.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 10 May 2022 09:05

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Queen’s Speech – live: ‘Assertive new measures’ to ease cost of living crisis expected