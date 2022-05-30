Queen’s platinum jubilee – live: Royal family to join in on lunches this bank holiday weekend

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

Prince Andrew is expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving scheduled to take place at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday 3 June – marking the largest gathering of the royal family since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Members of the royal family are to share friendship, food and fun at special lunches to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meeting guests at a feast at The Oval cricket ground, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will join members of the local community in Windsor.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Who will appear on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour flypast? The Queen's "official" birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, is taking place on Thursday 2 June. The annual event sees soldiers, musicians and horses parade down The Mall in London, before the royal family appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to a Royal Air Forces flypast. Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that only working members of the royal family would join the monarch on the balcony. This means that the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be present. Saman Javed has the full list of all the royal family members who are expected to appear:

What events are scheduled to take place this bank holiday weekend? The Queen is set to celebrate her historic reign with a four-day spectacle, including a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, a party at Buckingham Palace and her birthday parade, Trooping the Colour. Kate Ng has the full details here: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 13:00 1653910201 How to make the official platinum jubilee pudding A lemon and amaretti Swiss roll trifle is the official pudding for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after beating thousands of entries in a competition to find a new royal dessert. Created by Jemma Melvin, a copywriter from Southport, the dessert takes inspiration from the lemon posset served at the Queen’s 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. The trifle is made with layers of lemon curd and custard, St Clement’s jelly, a mandarin coulis made with tinned mandarins, amaretti biscuits, whipped cream and finished with a jewelled chocolate bark. Fancy making your own? Joanna Whitehead has the full recipe here: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 12:30 1653908401 Treat yourself to a 6p pint today In celebration of the longest reign in British history, one of the UK’s biggest pub chains is offering pints of its IPA beer for just 6p. For today only, Greene King staff will be pulling pints across its 408 sites at the bargain price, which is the same as an average pint cost during the Queen’s 1952 coronation. Anyone visiting a Greene King Local Pub or a Flaming Grill site will be able to claim a pint of Greene King’s IPA for just IPA by using the secret code word “1952” at the bar. Joanna Whitehead has the details here: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 12:00 1653906601 Which events will Harry and Meghan attend? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to return to the UK this week with their children, Archie and Lilibet, to attend the celebrations. It will mark the first time the Sussex family has returned to the UK since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. While the Sussexes have not confirmed their schedule for the weekend, Saman Javed has the lowdown on everything we know about their visit so far and the events they will reportedly attend: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 11:30 1653905766 Sunny spells and warm temperatures set for bank holiday weekend It’s good news for those planning street parties and other outdoor events, with the Met Office predicting that there will be “sunny spells” and warmer temperatures. The unsettled and unseasonably cool start to the week – with some areas seeing below-freezing temperatures on Monday morning – will gradually give way to drier, brighter and warmer weather in time for the long weekend. Met Office meteorologist Richard Miles told the PA: “It’s fine and dry rather than major sunshine, but good sunny spells. Most people should see a bit of sunshine.” Miles said those planning to be outdoors should be prepared for all weather eventualities. “You’d be unlucky if you had to use the umbrella, but take one just in case, because you can never know. You’re more likely to need the sunglasses than the umbrella,” he added. Most of the UK will enjoy fine and dry conditions with sunny spells on Thursday and Friday, with some areas basking in “plenty of sunshine”, the Met Office said. However, those in central and northern England could see some rain. “On Saturday and Sunday it’s looking quite settled, with most places seeing quite a bit of fine and dry weather again, with a risk of showers this time in the south east and east coast, maybe,” Miles said. “It’s looking OK; good dry weather with some sunny spells.” Saman Javed 30 May 2022 11:16 1653904823 Boris Johnson shares tribute to the Queen Boris Johnson has called on the British public to “rejoice” and celebrate the “love, devotion and leadership” of the Queen, describing Her Majesty as “Elizabeth the Great”. Saman Javed 30 May 2022 11:00 1653903517 Jubilee bank holiday tube strike has been cancelled A planned strike at two London Underground stations over the Jubilee bank holiday has been cancelled. Around 80 staff at Euston and Green Park were due to stage a walkout on Friday 3 June, causing the stations to potentially shut over the busy long weekend. But the industrial action has been halted following successful talks between the RMT union and London Underground chiefs. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m pleased that the RMT has suspended their industrial action on 3 June. This good news ensures everyone will be able to make the most of the events in the capital throughout the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrating Her Majesty’s service to our country. “This demonstrates the importance of unions working with employers to find solutions. I hope TfL and the RMT can continue to work together on the issues raised.” Helen Coffey has the details: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 10:38 1653901223 The number of women working past 50 has increased during Queen’s reign The number of women aged 50 and over either in work or looking for jobs has increased by millions in the 70 years since the Queen has been on the throne, according to new research. While there were 1.3 million women in the age group working or looking for employment in 1952, the figure has increased to 5.1 million now, researchers at Rest Less said. Read the full story here: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 10:00 1653899423 The Queen’s popularity is her greatest asset — so what will the firm do once she’s gone? With the Queen’s approval ratings consistently at levels politicians could only ever dream of, we’ve taken a closer look at how the monarch has remained so beloved for 70 years. Emma Mackenzie has the details: Kate Ng 30 May 2022 09:30

