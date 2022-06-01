Queen’s platinum jubilee – live: Monarch returns to London ahead of bank holiday weekend

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

With just two days to go until the bank holiday weekend starts, the Queen has returned to London after a short stay in her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Show latest update 1654018201 Thanks for joining us today. Come back tomorrow for all the latest updates on the Queen and the platinum jubilee bank holiday, which is just two sleeps away! Kate Ng 31 May 2022 18:30 1654016401 How to get a free Greggs sausage roll this bank holiday weekend Greggs is giving away free sausage rolls in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The popular bakery chain will offer customers one sausage roll or vegan sausage roll when they order more than £10 of food or drink from 2-5 June. Find out how to claim your free sausage roll below: Kate Ng 31 May 2022 18:00 1654012817 Life-sized Queen cake created for platinum jubilee celebration A life-sized cake of the Queen has been baked to mark her platinum jubilee, containing 400 eggs, 20kg of flour and 20kg of butter. Social media star Lara Mason, whose Cake Anything account has 2.7 million followers and more than 70 million likes on TikTok, took five days to complete her creation using Victoria sponge. Check out the cake version of Her Majesty here: Kate Ng 31 May 2022 17:00 1654009217 Lego models of royal family unveiled to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee A miniature display of the royal family – including a Lego replica of the Queen which took 15 hours to build – has been unveiled at Legoland Windsor to mark the platinum jubilee. The display took Legoland Windsor’s model makers around 282 hours to build, using more than 18,000 individual bricks. See the royal models below: Kate Ng 31 May 2022 16:00 1654006472 Queen returns to London ahead of platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend The Queen has returned to London ahead of her platinum jubilee celebrations this weekend, after spending a short break at her Balmoral home in Scotland. Her Majesty was spotted arriving at Aberdeen Airport today to fly back to London, after arriving in Scotland on Thursday. Laura Hampson reports: Kate Ng 31 May 2022 15:14 1654005107 Knitters create life-size woollen Queen ahead of Jubilee celebrations Here’s something you don’t see every day — a life-sized knitted version of the Queen. The knitted monarch and a pet corgi were installed in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, at the weekend and villagers have already been stopping to pose for pictures with Her Majesty ahead of the celebrations. Read more here: Laura Hampson 31 May 2022 14:51 1654002527 Will the Platinum Jubilee Pageant be really, really embarrassing? Alan Titchmarsh, Tony Blackburn and Torvill and Dean are on the list of usual suspects, plus the cast of Mamma Mia! celebrating those national treasures, Abba. Oliver Keens finds himself already gripped by a very British emotion. Read here: Laura Hampson 31 May 2022 14:08 1653999947 Who’s your favourite member of the royal family? There’s still time to vote in our poll on who your favourite member of the royal family is. Are you a Camilla fan? A Harry loyalist? Or is the Queen your favourite? Let us know here: Laura Hampson 31 May 2022 13:25 1653997607 The accidental monarch: Charting 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II As the Queen marks seven decades on the throne, Sean O’Grady says her reign has been one full of surprises. You can read his analysis of Her Majesty’s reign here: Laura Hampson 31 May 2022 12:46 1653995867 Queen’s Maid of Honour ‘overwhelmed’ at reunion with restored Coronation dress One of the Maids of Honour at the Queen’s Coronation was stunned after being reunited with her dress which had “seemed to disintegrate in one’s hands” before its restoration. The silk gown Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill wore on 2 June 1953 had suffered extreme sunlight exposure after years on display, causing the material to become “split and shattered”. Here’s the full story on her reunion with the gown: Laura Hampson 31 May 2022 12:17

