Queen’s platinum jubilee – live: Britons begin countdown to special bank holiday weekend

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

With just two days to go until the bank holiday weekend starts, Britons have begun counting down until the festivities kick off, with many starting with beacon lightings on Thursday night.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Show latest update 1653989444 When is the jubilee bank holiday weekend? In case you need yet another reminder, these are the dates for the platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend: Kate Ng 31 May 2022 10:30 1653985844 Queen’s beloved corgi breed surges in popularity nationwide The Queen’s favourite dog breed, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, has surged in popularity in the past year, new figures show. According to data from The Kennel Club (TKC), there were 1,223 corigis registered in 2021, marking the highest annual figure in nearly 30 years. Olivia Petter has all the details: Kate Ng 31 May 2022 09:30 1653981987 Archbishop of Canterbury to miss Platinum Jubilee service The Archbishop of Canterbury is set to miss the Platinum Jubilee service due to a positive Covid test and mild pneumonia. Lambeth Palace said Justin Welby will not be preaching at St Paul’s Cathedral in London for the celebration later this week. The archbishop said he was “deeply saddened” to be missing the service marking 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II. Zoe Tidman reports: Kate Ng 31 May 2022 08:26 1653981786 Good morning, and welcome back to The Independent’s liveblog following the latest updates on the Queen and her platinum jubilee. Just under two days to go before the festivities get underway! Kate Ng 31 May 2022 08:23 1653932754 That’s a wrap of our royal coverage today, check back in tomorrow as we begin our countdown to the Queen’s platinum jubilee. Saman Javed 30 May 2022 18:45 1653931854 What platinum jubilee events will the Queen attend? The platinum jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne are fast approaching. However, the question of whether the 96-year-old monarch will be fit to attend all the events is still up for debate due to episodic mobility issues suffered by the Queen since autumn last year. So, what events is Her Majesty expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend? Joanna Whitehead details everything we know so far: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 18:30 1653930054 What are the supermarket opening times over the platinum jubilee weekend? As Britons gear up to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee in a special four-day bank holiday at the end of this week, it’s worth noting that the festivities may require some extra planning. This is because some supermarkets will operate reduced hours on bank holidays, so you may need to do your grocery shopping ahead of time. Kate Ng has the full list of opening times here: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 18:00 1653928254 How to throw a jubilee street party With 16,000 street parties set to take place up and down the country, you may be feeling inspired to throw your own. Street parties are a historical fixture during times of celebration in the UK, with the first street parties taking place in 1919 after the First World War. Earlier today, technology minister Chris Philp encouraged local councils to “show a bit of flexibility and pragmatism in support of Her Majesty’s Jubilee” and approve late applications for street parties where possible. Fancy throwing your own party? Kate Ng has everything you need to know: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 17:30 1653926454 Who is your favourite member of the royal family? With just days to go until the Queen’s platinum jubilee, we want to know; do you have a favourite royal and if so, who? We’ve listed all the main – living and adult – members of the royal family as it is at the moment, from the Queen to all her grandchildren and spouses who are most regularly in the public eye, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. We’d like to give our readers the definitive ranking over the weekend, so pick your favourite, or let us know that you don’t have one by voting in our reader poll here: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 17:00 1653924654 More than 16,000 street parties planned for platinum jubilee weekend On 5 June, which also marks National Thank You Day, the public is being encouraged to host street parties as part of “The Big Jubilee Lunch”. Council across the country have received a “huge number” of applications for residents who are keen to host a street party in their area, the Local Government Association (LGA) has said. A snap poll of a dozen councils by the LGA showed it has approved more than 1,000 street parties so far. Extrapolated across the country, the LGA estimates there could be more than 16,000 celebrations taking place. Saman Javed has the details here: Saman Javed 30 May 2022 16:30

